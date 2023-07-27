Conflict of interests

Our blog operates on the premise that our authors submit independent work in their own capacity and representative of their own opinions. We therefore ask authors to bring forward any potential conflicts of interest when submitting a post to the blog.

A conflict of interest may occur through a financial, legal, or professional relationship with organisations, institutions, or individuals that could influence the submitted work.

If the submission is accepted for publication on the blog, the editors will determine whether it is appropriate to add a disclaimer to the published post to maintain transparency and uphold scholarly standards.