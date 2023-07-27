Licensing and copyright

The European Law Blog publishes work by default under a CC-BY-SA license. CC-BY-SA is defined by Creative Commons as a license that ‘enables reusers to distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the material in any medium or format, so long as attribution is given to the creator. The license allows for commercial use. If you remix, adapt, or build upon the material, you must license the modified material under identical terms.’

When submitting your post, you have the option to publish under a different open-access license. More information about the various open access licensing options can be found here.