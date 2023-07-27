Privacy Policy

European Law Blog (Stichting European Law Blog) Privacy Policy

This privacy notice tells you how the European Law Blog uses your personal data.

Contact details

Email: [email protected]

What information we collect, use, and why

We collect or use personal data in order (1) to publish academic blogs and calls for events, (2) to communicate with authors and potential authors, (3) to communicate with subscribers.

To publish academic blogs and calls for events, we collect or use: author and potential author names, contact information, biographical information and blog content. To communicate with authors and potential authors, we collect or use: author and potential author names, contact information and communications content. To communicate with subscribers, we collect or use names, contact details and communications preferences.

Our lawful bases for the collection and use of your data

Under the GDPR, we must have a “lawful basis” for collecting and using your personal data. There is a list of possible lawful bases in the GDPR.

To publish academic blogs and calls for events, we rely on the consent of authors and potential authors. To be clear, you do have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. To communicate with authors, potential authors and external reviewers, we rely on both the consent of authors and potential authors, and legitimate interests where we reach out to contacts proactively. ‘Legitimate interests’ means that we are collecting or using personal data because it benefits either the data subject or the European Law Blog or another person, without causing an undue risk of harm to anyone. The legitimate interests we rely upon are the solicitation of potential new authors for our blog, communication with reviewers and the resolution of queries received from authors and potential authors. To communicate with subscribers, we rely on the consent of subscribers. To be clear, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time.

Where we get personal information from

Directly from you

PubPub (Knowledge Frontiers, Inc.) – PubPub provides our website infrastructure. We receive author information via PubPub when authors submit blogs through the website. PubPub also gathers information about website visitors, and we receive pseudonymous insight information about visitors.

How long we keep information

We keep data as long as is necessary to publish blogs online, to communicate with authors and other contacts, and subscriber information is maintained for as long as users maintain their email subscription. Upon receipt an unsubscribe request, these details will be removed.

Who we share information with

We share author information, including their name and provided biographical details publicly on our website in order to publish blog content, and we may publicise this information on social media.

We share information with our data processors, in particular with:

MailerLite Ltd This data processor provides a mailing subscription service. Further information on Mailerlite's data practices are available at: https://www.mailerlite.com/legal/privacy-policy

Google Workspace for Education This data processor provides a suite of administrative services, including mail box services, file storage and service. Further information is available at https://workspace.google.com/terms/education_privacy/

We have a joint controller relationship with PubPub (‘Knowledge Futures, Inc.’) PubPub provide the software infrastructure upon which the European Law Blog is offered. Further information about their data practices may be found here: https://www.pubpub.org/legal/privacy

Sharing information outside the EU

Where necessary, we may transfer personal information outside of the EU. When doing so, we comply with the GDPR, making sure appropriate safeguards are in place.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the appropriate safeguard for any of the transfers below, please contact us using the contact information provided above.

Organisation name: PubPub (Knowledge Frontiers, Inc.)

Category of recipient: Website infrastructure provider

Country the personal information is sent to: United States

How the transfer complies with data protection law: EU Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs)

Data protection rights

Your right of access - You have the right to ask us for copies of your personal data. You can request other information such as details about where we get personal information from and who we share personal information with. There are some exemptions which means you may not receive all the information you ask for.

Your right to rectification - You have the right to ask us to correct or delete personal information you think is inaccurate or incomplete.

Your right to erasure - You have the right to ask us to delete your personal information.

Your right to restriction of processing - You have the right to ask us to limit how we can use your personal information.

Your right to object to processing - You have the right to object to the processing of your personal data.

Your right to data portability - You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal information you gave us to another organisation, or to you.

Your right to withdraw consent – When we use consent as our lawful basis you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time.

If you make a request, we must respond to you without undue delay and in any event within one month.

To make a data protection rights request, please contact us at [email protected]

How to complain

If you have any concerns about our use of your personal data, you can make a complaint to us using the contact details at the top of this privacy notice.

If you remain unhappy with how we’ve used your data after raising a complaint with us, you can also complain to the Dutch data protection authority – the Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (or your local data protection authority, if you are based in the European Union).

Website: https://www.autoriteitpersoonsgegevens.nl/en/contact

Last updated:

29 August 2024