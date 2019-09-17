21 Thoughts and Questions about the UK-US CLOUD Act Agreement: (and an Explanation of How it Works – with Charts)

I. Introduction: The Need to Unpack the Long-Awaited UK-US Data Sharing Agreement

After four years of negotiations surrounded by secrecy, the United Kingdom and the United States finally released on October 7, 2019, the text of their Data-sharing agreement aiming to facilitate the cross-border access to electronic data for the purpose of countering serious crime. This long-awaited agreement is the first of the executive agreements envisioned by the CLOUD Act. It is, as rightly said, “critically important providing not just a window into the US and UK’s approach but also presumably setting out a basic blueprint for other agreements that may follow”. Indeed, the US and the European Union have recently begun negotiations in order to conclude an agreement in this field, while the US and Australia also announced having started similar negotiations.

The first reactions after the announcement of the UK-US Agreement, not surprisingly, have inspired mixed reviews. Jennifer Daskal and Peter Swire hailed an agreement containing “quite a few privacy and civil liberties safeguards that go beyond the text of the CLOUD Act”. The Electronic Frontier Foundation talked, on the contrary, about “a race to the bottom” (a comment made before the publication of the text of the Agreement) while others worried about purported “Cowboy practices” (!). Whereas in the US Congressman Doug Collins lauded the Agreement, in Europe a few MEPs raised concerns about it and submitted a written question to the European Commission.

Before rushing to judgment on what this means for transatlantic law enforcement access, and, in particular, how a future EU-US agreement might differ, it is essential to understand its provisions, the safeguards, and how the mechanisms of direct access to data introduced by the Agreement will work. But “understanding” cross border data issues is not always easy and the UK-US Agreement is far from being an exception. The Agreement includes some complex mechanisms which were considered necessary in order to accommodate the distinct legal requirements of the parties. The introduction of terms such as “Receiving-Party Persons” (based on the idea of reciprocity, but with two differentiated regimes) or “US-persons” and the resulting targeting procedures envisioned by the Agreement sound somehow odd for lawyers not familiar with the subject matter, not to mention the general public. Moreover, the introduction of a system of “direct access to data” must, in general, take into account a variety of factors: the location of data is one of them; the location of the targeted persons is another; and the location of Cloud/Communication Service Providers (“CSPs”) is a third one. The combination of these factors, and the fact that multiple “locations” (and different jurisdictions) can be implicated in a request to access digital evidence, makes it sometimes difficult to determine how (or whether) various cross border demands would be treated under the agreement.

The objective of this paper will thus be, to unpack, to the extent possible, the terms of the UK-US agreement not only to understand the basic mechanisms underlying it, but also to consider what are the International Law implications and some Human Rights issues – especially from a European Law perspective. This, in turn, could help assess what could be the differences between the UK-US Agreement and the envisioned EU/US agreement on this same issue, the negotiations for which have recently kicked off.

First, this Article tries to explain the basic mechanisms of the UK-US Agreement – without of course pretending to an exhaustive presentation of all the multiple issues covered. This is done through two graphic Charts presenting when and how (and under which conditions) data can be requested from CSPs by the two parties to the Agreement and when other, more traditional means of access to e-evidence, such as Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs), should be used (Part II). Then this paper will express a series of first thoughts, comments and questions on the content of the Agreement. It considers that, while the Agreement contains some useful elements that could permit to check some of the boxes of the negotiation mandate given to the European Commission by the Council of the EU in June 2019, several other issues remain unclear and uncertain, while others are clearly problematic. They raise a series of important questions that need to be addressed in order to better understand what could be the implications of this agreement for the EU/US ongoing negotiations and, more generally, for EU law (Part III).

II. How the UK-US Agreement Works

The problem to which the UK-US Agreement wishes to respond has been explained in detail in a separate post with coauthors Jennifer Daskal and Peter Swire: Increasingly, evidence critical to ordinary criminal investigations is located across territorial borders. Before the rise of cloud computing, evidence of crimes generally was available within the requesting country’s territorial jurisdiction. Today, the content of emails, social network posts, and other content are often stored in a different country. A 2018 report by the European Commission found that “more than half of all investigations involve a cross-border request to access [electronic] evidence” (see page 14, here).

This globalization of criminal evidence is creating significant challenges for law enforcement. Traditional cross-border mechanisms such as Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties are widely considered too slow and cumbersome. The explanatory Memorandum to the UK-US Agreement states that “the total time for the process [of an MLAT request submitted to the US by the UK] is typically a year but can be years”. “Meanwhile the criminal activity continues with victims continuing to be harmed”. The purpose of the UK-US Agreement is thus to propose a paradigm shift: instead of requesting e-evidence through the time-consuming inter-State mechanism of MLATs, the parties could request the data directly from CSPs, subject to several conditions and safeguards. This is exactly the logic of the E-Evidence draft regulation and directive currently under discussion at the EU level (discussed previously on this blog and elsewhere, see here, here and here).The UK-US Agreement will be particularly beneficial for the UK: indeed, it is based on the second part of the CLOUD Act providing the possibility for like-minded countries entering into a CLOUD Act executive agreement with the US to make direct requests to US providers for communications content relevant to the investigation of “serious crime” and subject to several other limitations and conditions. In other terms, thanks to this Agreement, the UK will henceforward overcome the blocking provisions of the Stored Communications Act which otherwise prohibits U.S.-based service providers from disclosing communications content to a foreign government (for a detailed explanation on how this works check here). The explanatory Memorandum to the UK-US Agreement considers that “it is anticipated that the US will make considerably less use of the Agreement as few UK CSPs hold data of interest to the US” – but “the reduction in the burden on the US from MLA treaty requests is the key benefit the Agreement will deliver to the US”. (see here, page 5).

After these contextual remarks, let’s now proceed to the presentation of how exactly the UK-US Agreement works. The First Chart shows when and how the UK can request data from US-based CPSs while the second shows when the US can request data from UK-based CSPs. Both Charts only focus on the issue of access to stored content data and interception of wire electronic communications related to a serious crime investigation. However, it should be noted that the Agreement also authorizes of course requests for “traffic data or metadata” and subscriber information. The reason for not introducing these two categories of covered data in the Charts is explained in their commentaries (n°2 and 9): the domestic laws of the two countries might, in fact, be more permissive that what the Agreement provides for in relation with metadata (and are certainly are in relation with subscriber information) – which means that the location limitations appearing in the Charts would have been somehow misleading if we take into consideration the broader reach of national laws. More generally, the purpose of the Charts and of this article is to reflect what the Agreement says (or does not say) and to highlight some problematic issues. While some thoughts and comments on UK-US laws are made when particularly relevant, it is far beyond the scope of this Article to enter into a sophisticated 50-pages analysis on the meanders of US and UK laws on these issues. I do hope that US and UK lawyers will take the lead on this and that my article will contribute in identifying issues for further analysis.

Chart 1

Comments on Chart 1:

1. The Agreement does not make, as such, a distinction depending on whether the data are stored in the UK, the US or in any other country.

2. Both Charts only focus on the issue of access to content data – which are particularly sensitive data. The Agreement covers also “traffic data or metadata” which can also be particularly intrusive (as highlighted by the European Court of Human Rights). However, I do not include them in the Charts due to the uncertainty surrounding access to metadata under the domestic laws of the two countries: the US Stored Communications Act is a blocking statute clearly for content data. In general, it is not a blocking statute currently for metadata, so requests for metadata do not necessarily go through an MLAT (although there is uncertainty in this respect in the wake of Carpenter – an important case decided by the US Supreme Court). To put it simply: domestic law might be more permissive that what the Agreement provides for in relation with metadata. Similarly, the Agreement also covers of course access to subscriber information (including through detailed provisions in Article 10). That said, CSPs already respond to a large number of requests for subscriber information based on voluntary cooperation.

3. The Agreement authorizes wiretap under the additional conditions of Art 5(3) requiring that such Orders “shall be for a fixed, limited duration; may not last longer than is reasonably necessary to accomplish the approved purposes of the Order; and shall be issued only if the same information could not reasonably be obtained by another less intrusive method”.

4 “Serious Crime” is defined as “an offense that is punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of at least three years”. [Art. 1(14)] It could be noted that this seems to be inspired by the equivalent provisions of the EU E-Evidence draft.

5. All the “YES” appearing in these charts are subject to the conditions and safeguards appearing in the Agreement including those of articles 7 and 8, and also subject to the requirements on the respective domestic laws.

6 “U.S. Person” means: (i) a citizen or national of the United States; (ii) a person lawfully admitted for permanent residence; (iii) an unincorporated association a substantial number of members of which fall into subsections (i) or (ii); or (iv) a corporation that is incorporated in the United States. [Art. 1(16)]

7. Nonetheless, it should be emphasized that: a) the notified third country has no possibility to object to the production of the data by the CPS; and b) the Agreement provides for no specific mechanism of resolution of an eventual conflict with a third country’s laws (although national existing mechanisms, such as a request for Comity analysis, apply – see infra Part III).

Chart 2

Comments on Chart 2:

Introductory comment_: Chart 2 describes the mechanism of access to data by US authorities as it appears in the UK-US Agreement. However, the targeting and other limitations appearing in the Agreement and reflected in this Chart, could not be applicable in several cases if, as everything seems to indicate, the CLOUD Act remains fully in force. See comments n°11, 14 and 15 below.

8. The Agreement does not make, as such, a distinction depending on whether the data are stored in the UK, the US or in any other country.

9. Both charts only focus on the issue of access to content data. However, as explained above (comment n°2) the Agreement covers also “traffic data or metadata” and access to subscriber information.

10. As mentioned above (comment n°3) the Agreement authorizes interception of wire or electronic communications under the additional conditions of Art 5(3). This seems to go beyond what is provided for by the Wiretap Act, which is the statutory authority for U.S. law enforcement officials to intercept electronic communications in real-time. According to this Act a judge may only authorize such surveillance “within the territorial jurisdiction of the court in which the judge is sitting (and outside that jurisdiction but within the United States in the case of a mobile interception device.)”. For an analysis see here.

11 “Serious Crime” is defined as “an offense that is punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of at least three years”. [Art. 1(14)]. However, it should be noted that the first part of the CLOUD Act is not limited to “serious crime” but concerns all type of crimes. The CLOUD Act seems to remain applicable in the UK-US relations after the adoption of this Agreement (see infra comment n°14). US law enforcement agents could then, under the conditions of US Law, make requests for stored communication data related to all kind of criminal investigations.

12. All the “YES” appearing in these charts are subject to the conditions and safeguards appearing in the Agreement including those of articles 7 and 8, and also subject to the requirements on the respective domestic laws.

13. The “targeted person” covers: (i) any governmental entity or authority of the UK; (ii) an unincorporated association, a substantial number of members of which are located in its territory; (iii) a corporation located or registered in its territory; or (iv) any other person located in its territory.

14. However these provisions of the Agreement might appear, in a large part, as misleading: the US Law Enforcement Authorities could use instead the CLOUD Act which, in its first part, authorizes US access to e-evidence “regardless of whether such communication, record, or other information is located within or outside of the United States”. In other terms, the UK-US Agreement limitation concerning exclusion of persons located in the UK seems to be overturned by the broader reach of the CLOUD Act each time the CSPs are under US jurisdiction and have possession custody and control of the data. The UK-US Agreement does not seem to modify existing US Law. This is also stressed by Art. 6(3) of the Agreement according to which: “This Agreement does not in any way restrict or eliminate any legal obligation Covered Providers have to produce data in response to Legal Process issued pursuant to the law of the Issuing Party”. It has also been confirmed by the US Department of Justice during a public conference in Washington DC on October 15, 2019. See Part III(1) below.

15. See, however, the previous note concerning the applicability of the CLOUD Act in situations where CSPs are under US jurisdiction and have possession custody and control of the data. The CLOUD Act does not include a notification requirement. Once again, the limitation appears as an empty shell in such cases.

16. It should be emphasized nonetheless that: a) the notified third country has no possibility to object to the production of the data by the CPS; and b) the Agreement provides for no specific mechanism of resolution of an eventual conflict with a third country’s laws (although national existing mechanisms, such as a request for Comity analysis, apply – see infra Part III).

III. Thoughts and Questions on the UK-US Agreement and Its Effects

The comments under the Charts already raise several issues and questions. We could resume them here also adding a series of other important thoughts and questions.

