CFP - ERDAL: "Towards 'oversight by design'? Legal foundations for effective oversight in automated public administration"

The scientific open access journal "ERDAL", European Review of Digital Administration & Law, is pleased to announce its upcoming special issue on the topic of oversight of automated public administration.

Topic areas for contributions could include:

Human oversight requirements and challenges in relation to fully or semi-automated decision-making procedures in public administration.

The relationship between oversight requirements stemming from traditional principles of administrative law and those stemming from regulatory frameworks aimed at automated decision-making or other facets of automated administration.

Impact assessment requirements and challenges across legal frameworks at national and European regulatory levels.

Transparency requirements and challenges linked to the enabling of effective monitoring or supervision of automated procedures within the administration, by courts, by supervisory bodies or by affected individuals.

AI-literacy requirements and challenges in relation to public administration personnel, including case managers and decision-makers across hierarchical levels within the administration.

The utilisation of automated procedures in supervising other automated procedures.

Oversight measures from the perspective of mitigating biases and ensuring equitable accessibility in digital self-service systems, particularly for vulnerable citizen groups such as the elderly and disabled.

National and EU-level administrative supervisory infrastructures over automated processes as well as cross-border cooperative structures for oversight over AI systems.

Other topics related to oversight over automated public administration.

Under the thematic heading of "Towards 'oversight by design'? Legal foundations for effective oversight in automated public administration", we invite submissions that critically examine these issues. Contributions may encompass theoretical analyses, empirical studies, case studies, and policy proposals aimed at advancing our understanding of oversight and associated legal frameworks that aim to uphold fundamental principles of justice, accountability, and public trust in automated public administration practises.

SUBMISSION DETAILS

We encourage authors to reach out to our editorial group to confirm if the topic of your proposed article aligns with the focus of the special issue.

The contributions should be previously unpublished scientific papers.

Contributions should follow the ERDAL style guidelines (to be found here).

Papers should be between 8 000 and 15 000 words in length.

Contributions must be submitted by 15 July 2025 .

Contributions should be submitted in two versions: one with author details included and one anonymised version.

Erdal uses a procedure of double-blind peer review (further information may be found here).

All submissions should be sent to: [email protected]



Best regards from the editorial group:

Sen. Lect. Dr. Lena Enqvist, Umeå University, Sweden, [email protected] Associate editor of ERDAL and co-editor for this special issue

Prof. Dr. Hanne Marie Motzfeldt, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, [email protected] Associate editor of ERDAL and co-editor for this special issue

Prof. Dr. Markku Suksi, Åbo Akademi University, Finland, [email protected] Associate editor of ERDAL and co-editor for this special issue