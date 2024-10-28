Organised by Giacomo Tagiuri.

Location: Amsterdam Law School, Nieuwe Achtergracht 166.

The conference brings together legal scholars, policy analysts and international relations scholars to discuss and reflect upon Europe’s geopolitical awakening. It wishes to better understand what the awakening entails, how it is reflected in various sub-fields of EU law and policy, what the costs of it are, and what must change in the EU if we deem the said awakening desirable. The conference also welcomes the questioning of the notions of threats and awakening as useful frames to understand the current state of EU affairs.

More information: Threats and Awakening? How Geopolitics and Security Change the EU and its Law - ACELG - University of Amsterdam (uva.nl)