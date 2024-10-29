Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Submit an Academic Event or Call for Papers
Published on Nov 29, 2024

Constitutional Identity Seminar: Perspectives and Elements

[29 November 2024] Seminar on the 'identity' of constitutional orders in the national and European context, held at Tilburg University

by Editorial Team European Law Blog
Published onNov 29, 2024
Constitutional Identity Seminar: Perspectives and Elements

Seminar on “Constitutional Identity” to be held on 29 November 2024 at Tilburg Law School

The ‘identity’ of constitutional orders has emerged in recent years as an important and growing field of research, be that in law or philosophy, or in the national or European context. Through four presentations, this seminar aims to contribute to our understanding of how such identity can be constructed, conceptualised as a matter of theory and what the concept means for contemporary constitutional questions in Belgium and the Netherlands, in particular.

The full announcement, programme, and registration details can be found here:

Seminar Constitutional Identity Debates - 29112024 revised.pdf
182 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
European Law Blog
European Law Blog
Published with