Constitutional Identity Seminar: Perspectives and Elements

Seminar on “Constitutional Identity” to be held on 29 November 2024 at Tilburg Law School



The ‘identity’ of constitutional orders has emerged in recent years as an important and growing field of research, be that in law or philosophy, or in the national or European context. Through four presentations, this seminar aims to contribute to our understanding of how such identity can be constructed, conceptualised as a matter of theory and what the concept means for contemporary constitutional questions in Belgium and the Netherlands, in particular.

The full announcement, programme, and registration details can be found here: