Date of the event: Wednesday 16 October 2024

Hybrid event:

Luxembourg, Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance, Weicker Building

Online (Webex)

The workshop will discuss various aspects and effects of the CJEU’s reforms and outline further research agendas.

Speakers include:

Prof. Herwig Hofmann (Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance - University of Luxembourg): Litigation and reforms – the gaps and the fillers

Prof. Takis Tridimas (Luxembourg Centre for European Law - University of Luxembourg): Sharing uniformity: opportunities and challenges of the preliminary reference reform

Walter Bruno (Luxembourg Centre for European Law - University of Luxembourg): A Court for troubled waters? The impact of the procedural reform of 2024 on scientific and technological litigation before the CJEU

Dr. Kieran Bradley (Trinity College Dublin; Former Judge of the European Union Civil Service Tribunal): Systemic effects of the 2024 reforms of the CJEU

Tanja Hilpold (Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance - University of Luxembourg): The challenge of preserving unity and consistency of EU law

Contact information: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

https://www.uni.lu/fdef-en/events/the-2024-reforms-of-the-court-of-justice-of-the-european-union/