Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Submit an Academic Event or Call for Papers
Published on Oct 16, 2024

The 2024 Reforms of the Court of Justice of the European Union

[16 October 2024] The workshop will discuss various aspects and effects of the CJEU’s reforms and outline further research agendas.

by Walter Bruno
Published onOct 16, 2024
The 2024 Reforms of the Court of Justice of the European Union

Date of the event: Wednesday 16 October 2024

Hybrid event:

  • Luxembourg, Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance, Weicker Building

  • Online (Webex)

The workshop will discuss various aspects and effects of the CJEU’s reforms and outline further research agendas.

Speakers include:

Prof. Herwig Hofmann (Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance - University of Luxembourg): Litigation and reforms – the gaps and the fillers

Prof. Takis Tridimas (Luxembourg Centre for European Law - University of Luxembourg): Sharing uniformity: opportunities and challenges of the preliminary reference reform

Walter Bruno (Luxembourg Centre for European Law - University of Luxembourg): A Court for troubled waters? The impact of the procedural reform of 2024 on scientific and technological litigation before the CJEU

Dr. Kieran Bradley (Trinity College Dublin; Former Judge of the European Union Civil Service Tribunal): Systemic effects of the 2024 reforms of the CJEU

Tanja Hilpold (Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance - University of Luxembourg): The challenge of preserving unity and consistency of EU law

Contact information: [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

https://www.uni.lu/fdef-en/events/the-2024-reforms-of-the-court-of-justice-of-the-european-union/

License
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
European Law Blog
European Law Blog
Published with