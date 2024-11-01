CFP – European Law Blogger Prize 2024

Call For Submissions – European Law Blogger Prize 2024

The Editorial Board of the European Law Blog is pleased to announce its first European Law Blogger Prize to celebrate the launch of its new website at the beginning of September 2024. The €300 prize will be awarded to the early-career author of the best blog post submitted between 1 September and 1 December 2024. Any accepted submission will be published on a rolling basis.

We welcome engaging, well-written and well-researched blog contributions on current developments in EU law.

The Blog considers ‘early-career scholars’ as LLM and doctoral students, and postdoctoral researchers who defended their doctoral thesis within the last two years. Please indicate how you fulfil these requirements when submitting your post.

The winning entry will be selected by a committee made up by the associate editors of the European Law Blog.

Details on how to make a submission (incl. the editorial guidelines and template to use) can be found here: https://europeanlawblog.eu/contact/

The Prize is generously funded by the University of Amsterdam’s Fonds Europa Instituut.

Any questions about the Prize, please email us at info[at]europeanlawblog.eu.

Please also keep in mind that the Blog will be on its annual summer break between 20 July and 1 September 2024.

We look forward to reading your submissions!