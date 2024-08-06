CFP - ILPC Annual Conference: AI and Power: Regulating Risk and Rights (21-22 November 2024)

We are looking for high-quality contributions exploring how best to regulate and govern the use of AI, that are used across society, particularly their implications for human rights and the responsibilities of organisations. Including generative AI and other automated decision-making and data-driven systems.



Papers should address the development and future of regulation, policymaking, and governance within the United Kingdom, Europe, and/or internationally. Interdisciplinary and cross-sector papers are welcomed.



The conference organisers would like to encourage submissions from Early Career Researchers and post-doctoral researchers who have been awarded their PhD within the past five years.



The ILPC Annual Conference will include the ILPC Annual Lecture 2024, and we are delighted to announce that this will be delivered by world-leading scholar danah boyd.

The event is hosted by the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (IALS) and supported by the School of Advanced Study, University of London (SAS).



Further information can be found here at:

https://ials.sas.ac.uk/sites/default/files/institute_advanced_legal_studies/Call%20for%20Papers%20%282024%29.pdf