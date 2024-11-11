EAPIL Winter School in European Private International Law: MULTISTATE TORTS

University of Insubria, Department of Law, Economics and Cultures 10th- 15th February 2025

THE WINTER COURSE

Coordinator: Silvia Marino Scientific Committee: Silvia Marino, University of Insubria; Javier Carrascosa González, University of Murcia; Anna Wysocka-Bar, Jagiellonian University in Kraków. Advisory Board: Marta Requejo Isidro, University of Santiago de Compostela; Tobias Lutzi, University of Augsburg; Veronica Ruiz Abou-Nigm, Edinburgh Law School; Susanne Gössl, University of Bonn; Paula Poretti, J.J. Strossmayer



Friday 14th February

9-10.30 S. Heikkilä: Cross-Border recognition and enforcement of judgments and human rights 11-12.30 F. J. Garcimartín Alférez: Clash of judgments under the 2019 HCCH Convention 14-15 S. Marino: Workshop: Exchange of best national practises 15.15-17.15 Outside torts: extra parallel sessions:

A. Wysocka-Bar: Succession: the very special coordination of jurisdiction; N. Rusinova: The family and the law of torts in EU: A case study on international child abduction

University of Osijek. Saturday 15th February

The European Association of Private International Law (EAPIL), together with the Department of Law, Economics and Cultures of the University of Insubria, with the Law Faculty of the University of Murcia (Spain) and the Law Faculty of the Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland), is organising the Second EAPIL Winter School. The 2025 edition will be devoted to “Multistate Torts”, dealing with the ongoing challenges of the treatment of torts connected with several States. Developments at the European level, both Hague Conventions and EU legislative measures will be examined, under an approach combining theory and practice, and making wide room for interaction with the attendees.

PROGRAM

Monday, 10th February

10-11 Greetings and introduction to the Winter School 11-13 T. Kadner Graziano: Workshop: alternative and multiple jurisdictions and applicable laws 14-16 S. Żyrek: Back to the origins? Brussels system and torts 16.30-18.30 J. Carrascosa González: The law applicable to torts in Article 4 Rome II: when in Rome do as the Romans do

Tuesday, 11th February

9.30-11.30 L. E. Teitz: HCCH parallel proceedings project 12-13.30 V. Ruiz Abou-Nigm: Lis alibi pendens rules and related actions in EU law 14.30-16.30 G. Van Calster: Multiple defendant cases in EU Law

Wednesday, 12th February

9.30-11 P. Hirvelä: Freedom of expression as a human right 11.30-13 J. Carrascosa González: Jurisdiction for defamation cases and libel tourism: the world is my oyster 14-15.30 C. D'Osualdo: The Rome II regulation revision on defamation and the SLAPP directive 16-18 T. Lutzi: Torts against crypto assets

Thursday, 13th February

9-11 M. Lickova: Jurisdiction and applicable law in competition law and unfair competition 11.30-13.30 O. Boskovic: Jurisdiction and applicable law for climate change litigation 15-16.30 B. Cappiello: Product liability and AI 17.00-18.30 M. Pertegás Sender: Cross-border enforcement of IP rights

TEACHING STAFF

Olivera Boskovic (Professor, Université Paris Cité); Benedetta Cappiello (Associate Professor, University of Milan); Javier Carrascosa González (Professor, University of Murcia); Caterina D’Osualdo (European Commission, Seconded National Expert in DG JUST); Anatol Dutta (Professor, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich); Francisco José Garcimartín Alférez (Professor, University Autónoma of Madrid); Satu Heikkilä (Administrative law Judge, Associate Professor, University of Lapland); Paivi Hirvelä (Former Judge of the European Court of Human Rights, Legal Senior Advisor); Thomas Kadner Graziano (Professor, University of Geneva); Patrick Kinsch (Honorary Professor at the University of Luxembourg); Magdalena Lickova (Référendaire at Court of Justice of the European Union); Tobias Lutzi (Professor, University of Augsburg); Silvia Marino (Professor, University of Insubria); Marta Pertegás Sender (Professor, Maastricht University/University of Antwerp); Ilaria Pretelli (Senior Research Fellow, Swiss Institute of Comparative Law); Nadia Rusinova (Lecturer, The Hague University, attorney at law); Veronica Ruiz Abou-Nigm (Professor, University of Edinburgh); Louise Ellen Teitz (Professor, Roger Williams University); Geert Van Calster (Professor, KU Leuven); Anna Wysocka- Bar (Assistant Professor, Jagiellonian University in Kraków); Sylwia Żyrek (Deputy Director of EU Law Department at Chancellery of Prime Minister of Poland).

APPLICATION DEADLINE

25th January 2025. Please complete the online form

LOCATION

Università degli Studi dell’Insubria, Via S. Abbondio, 12, Como.

FEES

Early Bird Registration before 12th December: € 180 Registration after 13th December: € 250 Reduced fees for Partner Universities (UNINS, JU, UMU): €80

