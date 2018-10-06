Skip to main content
Constitutional Law
Published on Nov 06, 2018

Draft Release 2 BvR 1685/14, 2 BvR 2631/14: Banking Union respects and supports the Sovereignty of the Federal Republic

by Tom Eijsbouts
Ahead of the oral hearing at the Bundesverfassungsgericht in the proceedings “European Banking Union” (on Tuesday, 27 November 2018, at 10:00 a.m.) signs can be found of the need of a slight reconsideration by the Court of some of its tenets about sovereignty and the status of the European Parliament, to which this case lends itself eminently. Here is one of the feelers for a possible outcome, as found circulating in the form of a fictional draft press release of the ruling.

