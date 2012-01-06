Eco-imperialism? The Court’s ATAA-judgment

Delivered on the 21st of December last year, the Court’s ATAA-judgment (Case C-366/10, The Air Transport Association of America) was a nice Christmas present for EU policy makers, environmentalists, and everyone who takes climate change seriously. The judgment did, however, also provoke some very unchristmaslike responses, enraging all of the EU’s major trading partners (see previous post by J C Lawrence).

What was all the fuss about?

The EU ETS directive will force airline operators on flights to and from EU destinations to surrender emission allowences for emissions emitted during those flights. A number of American airline companies challenged the directive for being a unilateral and extraterritorial attempt to enforce EU’s climate change policies on others, and therefore in violation of a number of international treaties and principles of customary international law.

The most interesting part of the judgment is the Court’s analysis on whether the Directive is in conformity with the principle of territoriality. It first repeated its case law on international jurisdiction, stating that because the directive only applies to aircraft landing and departing from EU territory, the directive is in line with the principle of territoriality:

125 In laying down a criterion for Directive 2008/101 to be applicable to operators of aircraft registered in a Member State or in a third State that is founded on the fact that those aircraft perform a flight which departs from or arrives at an aerodrome situated in the territory of one of the Member States, Directive 2008/101, inasmuch as it extends application of the scheme laid down by Directive 2003/87 to aviation, does not infringe the principle of territoriality or the sovereignty which the third States from or to which such flights are performed have over the airspace above their territory, since those aircraft are physically in the territory of one of the Member States of the European Union and are thus subject on that basis to the unlimited jurisdiction of the European Union. 126 Nor can such application of European Union law affect the principle of freedom to fly over the high seas since an aircraft flying over the high seas is not subject, in so far as it does so, to the allowance trading scheme. Moreover, such an aircraft can, in certain circumstances, cross the airspace of one of the Member States without its operator thereby being subject to that scheme. 127 It is only if the operator of such an aircraft has chosen to operate a commercial air route arriving at or departing from an aerodrome situated in the territory of a Member State that the operator, because its aircraft is in the territory of that Member State, will be subject to the allowance trading scheme.

It then, in a reasoning remniscent of PreussenElektra, placed particular emphasis on the EU’s commitment to combatting climate change, dismissing any extraterritorial effects as being irrelevant for the outcome of the case: