Published on Dec 13, 2024

How to Challenge Insufficient EU Climate Action Before the European Court of Justice? Joint Creative Thinking on Overcoming the Well-known Obstacles

[13 December 2024] This workshop in Amsterdam brings together academics and practitioners to identify and creatively think about legal opportunity structures in EU law to challenge insufficient EU climate action before the EU courts.

by Christina Eckes and Alberto Nicotina
13 December 2024

Amsterdam (the Netherlands) Roeterseilandcampus - building A

This workshop brings together academics and practitioners to identify and creatively think about legal opportunity structures in EU law to challenge insufficient EU climate action before the EU courts. We take the well-known obstacles (standing and other access to justice problems) as a starting point and open a conversation about what may work under EU law and before the ECJ. The objective is to identify and develop new avenues to bring cases to Luxembourg that could lead to more effective climate policies in Europe.

Organised by Christina Eckes and Alberto Nicotina .

More information can be found here.

