Welcome to the New European Law Blog! 

We are excited to announce the launch of our revamped European Law Blog. The new website is designed to better serve both our authors and readers. A special thank-you to the UvA Diamond Open Access Fund for funding this important change!

Behind the scenes, we have been working on a number of important changes for the Blog that we are very happy to share with you. In November 2023, we formalized the governance of the Blog and founded the non-profit foundation Stichting European Law Blog with the objective of promoting open-access research on EU law. The launch of our new website marks a key step in that direction. We would like to use this first post on the new website to outline its main features.

What Is Improved?

We have implemented some measures to increase the visibility of our authors' publications in academic search engines, which gives more exposure to our authors’ contributions. Each publication is assigned a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) and includes an automated citation button. This will make it easier to find and reference the posts.

We have adopted a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license for all posts, continuing our commitment to open-access publishing by ensuring that the published work can be easily accessed and shared.

Our submission process for authors has been improved and standardised. It allows us to uphold a double-blind peer-review standard for all submissions. Authors can now submit their work directly through the website (in the transition period, it is also still possible for authors to submit their work via email). This will provide a speedier, simpler, and more equitable review and publication process.

We have upgraded our academic events and calls for papers feature. Announcements can also now be directly submitted through the website.

Switching to a new website means that we are also transitioning to a new newsletter platform. To ensure you do not miss any of our latest content, we invite you to sign up for it here.

What Stays the Same?

Our goal of publishing high-quality academic commentary on EU law stays the same. We are currently in the process of moving the posts from the old website to the new website.

The new website also contains some of the same features of the old website: all blog posts include a downloadable version, readers can explore our topics, and look through the archives.

We hope you enjoy the new website and look forward to continue to publish excellent bite-size legal commentary in EU law!

The Editorial Team