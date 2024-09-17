Date of the event: 17-18 October 2024

Hybrid event:

Luxembourg, Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance, Weicker Building

Online (Webex)

This workshop is the main academic event of the Doctoral Unit DILLAN, which explores technological advancements through various legal perspectives and examines the evolution of the European legal framework in the digital era. During the workshop, DILLAN doctoral researchers specializing in different areas of European law will present their work. Distinguished guests from the judiciary, academia, and professional practice will act as discussants for the doctoral researchers’ articles to provide insights based on their extensive experience and significant contributions to European legal scholarship.

Contact information: [email protected] [email protected]

https://www.uni.lu/research-en/events/navigating-the-future-frontiers-of-ai-law-and-governance/

