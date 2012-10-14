Skip to main content
Constitutional Law
Published on Nov 14, 2012

New consolidated version of the TFEU

by Laurens Ankersmit
The EU has corrected the typo in the English version of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. As I reported earlier, the previous version contained an incorrect reference to a Chapter in article 28 (2) TFEU. This has now been amended!

Edit: one of our readers pointed out another change in this new consolidated version of the TFEU relating to the number of seats in the European Parliament. Article 2 of Protocol 36 has also been amended following the ratification in 2011 of a minor treaty change as to bridge the transitional period of the previous elections of the European Parliament and the new elections under the new Treaty regime.

