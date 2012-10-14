The EU has corrected the typo in the English version of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. As I reported earlier, the previous version contained an incorrect reference to a Chapter in article 28 (2) TFEU. This has now been amended!

Edit: one of our readers pointed out another change in this new consolidated version of the TFEU relating to the number of seats in the European Parliament. Article 2 of Protocol 36 has also been amended following the ratification in 2011 of a minor treaty change as to bridge the transitional period of the previous elections of the European Parliament and the new elections under the new Treaty regime.