CFP - SCEUS Young Scholars Workshop on EU Studies: "The State of the EU 15 years after the Lisbon Treaty"

The Salzburg Center of European Union Studies (SCEUS) will host a two-day workshop on May 15-16, 2025, offering PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers in law, economics, and political science an opportunity to present papers related to European Union Studies. The workshop will focus on "The State of the EU 15 years after the Lisbon Treaty." Contributions on topics such as the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) and the EU budget, migration and social rights, as well as the rule of law and EU enlargement, are especially encouraged. Experts and experienced scholars will be invited to comment on the papers presented.

Submission details:

Abstract submission deadline: 31 December 2024

Notification of acceptance: by the end of January 2025

Paper submission deadline for selected participants: end of April 2025

For further details about the workshop, please visit our website: SCEUS Young Scholar Workshop website.