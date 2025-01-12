CFP - ICON S Benelux: Public Law in an Age of Contestation and Systemic Change

The ICON-S Benelux Chapter is organising its second conference on 22 and 23 May 2025. The conference will take place at the Université libre de Bruxelles – Faculty of Law and Criminology, with a programme of panels and in-person keynote sessions.

This event is an opportunity for the public and European law community across the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and beyond to meet and exchange. It will also be an opportunity to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the ULB Centre for European Law, established in 2015.

The main theme of the conference is ‘Public law in an era of contestation and systemic change’. To mark the anniversary of the Centre for European Law, contributions that address the theme of the conference from a European Union law perspective are particularly encouraged.

Interested in submitting a paper? The call for papers closes on 15 February 2025, and the call for papers is available here: https://icon-society.org/icon-s-benelux-conference-call-for-papers/.