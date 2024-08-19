CfP ‘The autonomy of EU law under pressure? The changing landscape of the interactions between EU law and international law’

The European Union (EU) – and its legal order – occupies a unique position in international law. In this context, the ‘autonomy of EU law’, since its judge-made creation in the 1960s, continues to fascinate international and EU law scholars alike – despite or perhaps even because of its notorious elusiveness and ‘shapeshifting’ character. The conceptual claim to the autonomy of EU law has been not only instrumental to the development of the EU as a ‘new legal order’ but also – from an EU law perspective – continues to guide the grand design of interactions between EU law and international law. The workshop, taking an inside and outside perspective, offers a fresh academic appraisal of the multiple dimensions of the relations between the two intersecting legal orders, with the (claimed) ‘autonomy of EU law’ being at the core of – and under pressure in – these dynamic interactions.

Submission details

The organisers invite submissions touching upon the many aspects of the interactions between EU law and international law, with the concept of ‘autonomy of EU law’ being a key driving force in the mix. Submissions may be approached both from the theoretical (horizontal) and sector-specific (per area of law) perspective, seen from the vantage points of either EU law or international law; or even offering juxtaposed perspectives of both. Abstracts of 400 to 600 words should set out the research question, the structure and the main aspects of the paper as well as any examples that are explored (if any). The selection of abstracts will be based on the originality and innovativeness of the paper and the relevance to the workshop theme.



