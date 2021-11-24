Skip to main content
Published on Dec 24, 2021

Top ten most-read posts of 2021

by Laurens Ankersmit, Maria Haag, Jasmin Hiry, Orla Lynskey, Olivier Garner, Benedikt Pirker, and Vanessa Franssen
As we are reaching the end of yet another challenging year, we would like to present you the European Law Blog’s top ten most-read blog posts of 2021. This list of top ten provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the most popular blog posts, to offer an insight into the topics that have gotten the most attention from our readers this past year, and to thank all of the authors who have contributed to our blog in these exceptional circumstances.

While posts on artificial intelligence and data transfers remain highly topical issues, our top ten nevertheless cover a variety of topics. Brexit is still a prominent topic amongst our readership, in particular issues related to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement which was signed at the very end of 2020. The ongoing tensions between the EU and some Member States over the primacy of EU law have fostered much debate, it therefore comes as no surprise that in particular the recent decision of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has caught the attention of our readers.

Without further ado, here are our top ten most-read posts of 2021:

  1. Post GDPR EU laws and their GDPR mimesis. DGA, DSA, DLA and the EU regulation of AI

By Vagelis Papakonstantinou and Paul De Hert

  1. From Brexit to Eternity: The institutional landscape under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

By Mark Konstantinidis and Vasiliki Poula

  1. Exploring the Awkward Secret of Data Transfer Regulation: the EDPB Guidelines on Article 3 and Chapter V GDPR

By Christopher Kuner

  1. Happy birthday ERTA! 50 Years of the Implied External Powers Doctrine in EU Law

By Graham Butler and Ramses A. Wessel

  1. Algorithm Transparency: How to Eat the Cake and Have It Too

By Nazrin Huseinzade

  1. Radical rewriting of Article 22 GDPR on machine decisions in the AI era

By Paul De Hert and Guillermo Lazcoz

  1. Regulating freedom of expression on online platforms? Poland’s action to annul Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market Directive

By Bernd Justin Jütte and Christophe Geiger

  1. Habemus a European Magnitsky Act

By Yuliya Miadzvetskaya

  1. The CJEU dismissed the People’s Climate Case as inadmissible: the limit of Plaumann is Plaumann

By Lena Hornkohl

… and with 6361 clicks, our most-read post of 2021 is:

  1. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on the status of EU law: The Polish government got all the answers it needed from a court it controls

By Marta Lasek-Markey

We would like to thank all of our readers for their interest in our blog, and our contributors for their efforts to provide their views on important developments of European law. We look forward to receiving many exciting new contributions in the coming year (send them to us through email at [email protected]!). We wish you all a happy, safe, and healthy 2022!

