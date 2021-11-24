As we are reaching the end of yet another challenging year, we would like to present you the European Law Blog’s top ten most-read blog posts of 2021. This list of top ten provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the most popular blog posts, to offer an insight into the topics that have gotten the most attention from our readers this past year, and to thank all of the authors who have contributed to our blog in these exceptional circumstances.
While posts on artificial intelligence and data transfers remain highly topical issues, our top ten nevertheless cover a variety of topics. Brexit is still a prominent topic amongst our readership, in particular issues related to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement which was signed at the very end of 2020. The ongoing tensions between the EU and some Member States over the primacy of EU law have fostered much debate, it therefore comes as no surprise that in particular the recent decision of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has caught the attention of our readers.
Without further ado, here are our top ten most-read posts of 2021:
By Vagelis Papakonstantinou and Paul De Hert
From Brexit to Eternity: The institutional landscape under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
By Mark Konstantinidis and Vasiliki Poula
Exploring the Awkward Secret of Data Transfer Regulation: the EDPB Guidelines on Article 3 and Chapter V GDPR
By Christopher Kuner
By Graham Butler and Ramses A. Wessel
By Nazrin Huseinzade
By Paul De Hert and Guillermo Lazcoz
Regulating freedom of expression on online platforms? Poland’s action to annul Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market Directive
By Bernd Justin Jütte and Christophe Geiger
By Yuliya Miadzvetskaya
By Lena Hornkohl
… and with 6361 clicks, our most-read post of 2021 is:
Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on the status of EU law: The Polish government got all the answers it needed from a court it controls
By Marta Lasek-Markey
We would like to thank all of our readers for their interest in our blog, and our contributors for their efforts to provide their views on important developments of European law. We look forward to receiving many exciting new contributions in the coming year (send them to us through email at [email protected]!). We wish you all a happy, safe, and healthy 2022!