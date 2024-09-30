Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Submit an Academic Event or Call for Papers
Published on Oct 30, 2024

Events of the City Law School's Institute for the Study of European Law (ISEL) - Programme Autumn Term 2024/2025

The Institute for the Study of European Laws (ISEL) warmly invites you to the following upcoming events. Use the "Book Your Place" button to view the full event details and register your attendance.

by Editorial Team European Law Blog
Published onOct 30, 2024
Events of the City Law School's Institute for the Study of European Law (ISEL) - Programme Autumn Term 2024/2025

Monday, 14th October 2024, 11:00-12:00 (BST):

Front Polisario II Workshop

  • Organisers: Dr Jed Odermatt, City St George’s, University of London & Prof Ramses Wessel, University of Groningen

Monday, 4th November, 14:00-19:00 (GMT):

UKAEL Young Researchers Workshop

  • Speakers: Vanessa Topp. University of Essex, Marie Terlinden, KU Leuven, Eden Howard, University of Cambridge, Julien Mieral, University of Cambridge

  • Discussants: Prof Oana Stefan, King’s College London, Prof Paul Craig, University of Oxford, Prof Panos Koutrakos & Prof Elaine Fahey, City St George’s University of London

Tuesday, 5th November 2024, 18:00 – 19:00 (GMT):

The Social Contract between the State and the Citizen-Migrant

  • Speaker/Author: Prof Francesca Strumia, City St George’s, University of London

  • Discussant: Dr Oliver Garner, Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law, British Institute of International and Comparative Law

  • Chair: Dr Adrienne Yong, City St George’s University of London

Wednesday, 20th November, 18:00-19:00 (GMT):

EU space policy and defence

  • Speaker: Dr Alberto Miglio, University of Turin and Georgetown University, London

  • Discussant: Miguel Nkegbe, City St George’s, University of London

  • Chair: Prof Panos Koutrakos, City St George’s, University of London

Thursday, 5th December, 14:00-16:00 (GMT):

Winter Lecture with Damjan Kukovec, Judge, General Court of the European Union

  • Chair: Prof Elaine Fahey, City St George’s University of London

Thursday, 30th January 2025, 18:00-19:00 (GMT):

Targeted Sanctions Against Individuals: Proportionality Concerns in Targeting Family Members

  • Speaker: Francesca Finelli, University of Luxembourg & Visiting Researcher, City Law School

  • Discussant: Dr Jed Odermatt, City Law School, City St George’s, University of London

  • Chair: Dr Andrew Wolman, City Law School, City St George’s, University of London

License
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
European Law Blog
European Law Blog
Published with