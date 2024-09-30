Events of the City Law School's Institute for the Study of European Law (ISEL) - Programme Autumn Term 2024/2025

The Institute for the Study of European Laws (ISEL) warmly invites you to the following upcoming events. Use the "Book Your Place" button to view the full event details and register your attendance.
Monday, 14th October 2024, 11:00-12:00 (BST):
Front Polisario II Workshop
Organisers: Dr Jed Odermatt, City St George’s, University of London & Prof Ramses Wessel, University of Groningen
Monday, 4th November, 14:00-19:00 (GMT):
UKAEL Young Researchers Workshop
Speakers: Vanessa Topp. University of Essex, Marie Terlinden, KU Leuven, Eden Howard, University of Cambridge, Julien Mieral, University of Cambridge
Discussants: Prof Oana Stefan, King’s College London, Prof Paul Craig, University of Oxford, Prof Panos Koutrakos & Prof Elaine Fahey, City St George’s University of London
Tuesday, 5th November 2024, 18:00 – 19:00 (GMT):
The Social Contract between the State and the Citizen-Migrant
Speaker/Author: Prof Francesca Strumia, City St George’s, University of London
Discussant: Dr Oliver Garner, Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law, British Institute of International and Comparative Law
Chair: Dr Adrienne Yong, City St George’s University of London
Wednesday, 20th November, 18:00-19:00 (GMT):
EU space policy and defence
Speaker: Dr Alberto Miglio, University of Turin and Georgetown University, London
Discussant: Miguel Nkegbe, City St George’s, University of London
Chair: Prof Panos Koutrakos, City St George’s, University of London
Thursday, 5th December, 14:00-16:00 (GMT):
Winter Lecture with Damjan Kukovec, Judge, General Court of the European Union
Chair: Prof Elaine Fahey, City St George’s University of London
Thursday, 30th January 2025, 18:00-19:00 (GMT):
Targeted Sanctions Against Individuals: Proportionality Concerns in Targeting Family Members
Speaker: Francesca Finelli, University of Luxembourg & Visiting Researcher, City Law School
Discussant: Dr Jed Odermatt, City Law School, City St George’s, University of London
Chair: Dr Andrew Wolman, City Law School, City St George’s, University of London