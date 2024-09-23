Conference : The Advent Of AI Reshaping Criminal Procedure

The project investigates whether existing criminal procedure rules, particularly evidence law and procedural safeguards, adequately address the unique challenges and risks associated with AI. Its aim is to identify potential gaps in the current regulatory frameworks and propose policy recommendations, at both national and supranational levels. The conference will bring together the project participants and distinguished experts from academia, institutions, and professional practice to analyse and discuss the European and international initiatives related to AI, as well as how different national jurisdictions are responding to the use of AI evidence in criminal proceedings.

Date and place:

o 7 – 8 November 2024

o 4, rue Alphonse Weicker, L-2721 Luxembourg - Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance, Weicker Building, room B001 (ground floor)

Registration link:

https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/copie-de-the-advent-of-ai-reshaping-criminal-procedure-tickets-1037790357897?aff=oddtdtcreator