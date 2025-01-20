Announcing the Winner of the European Law Blogger Prize 2024

Dear Readers,

The Editorial Board of the European Law Blog is delighted to announce the winner of the first-ever European Law Blogger Prize!

Following a rigorous review process, the €300 prize has been awarded to Johan Stagstrup for his outstanding blog post titled „Has the Pilot Been Grounded? The Decline of the EU Pilot in EU Environmental Law Enforcement“. The reviewers particularly appreciated how the post addresses a broad readership interested in EU law while offering a particular focus on EU environmental law. It exemplifies the type of high-quality, engaging scholarship that the European Law Blog aims to promote.

We extend our warm congratulations to the winner and are excited to see how this award inspires future contributors.

The Editorial Board would also like to thank all early-career scholars who submitted their work for this prize. Each entry demonstrated the vibrancy and depth of research in EU law, and we are proud to have hosted such high-caliber contributions on the Blog.

We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and welcome your submissions in the future.

Best regards,

The Editorial Board of the European Law Blog