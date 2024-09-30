CFP : A Tripartite Anniversary – Reflecting on 75 Years of the European Convention on Human Rights, 50 Years of the Helsinki Final Act, and 75 Years of the Schuman Declaration

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
[20 November 2024] This special issue aims to explore the profound and lasting impact of these foundational documents on the development of human rights, security, and European integration, while also critically examining the current challenges they face.
Submission Guidelines:
Articles should be original, unpublished work and written in English and approximately 5,000-10,000 words in length, excluding footnotes.
Please submit your abstract (maximum 500 words) and a short CV by 20 November 2024 to [email protected]; notifications of acceptance will be sent within 10 days.
The deadline for the final submission of full papers is 28 February 2025.