Review process

The European Law Blog uses a double-blind peer-review model.

After an initial screening by the editorial assistants, the submission is reviewed by two members of the editorial board or, where needed, external reviewers.

One reviewer routinely leads the process, with the second reviewer subsequently confirming or rejecting the outcome of the first. In case of disagreement between the two reviewers, the editorial board decides whether a submission may be published, revised, or rejected.

Throughout the process, the identity of the author of a submission remains unknown to the reviewers.