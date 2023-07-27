About

The European Law Blog, founded in January 2012, is a blog dedicated to commenting on current developments in EU law (case law, legislation, and relevant legal literature). The blog posts provide timely, concise, and up-to-date commentary on various areas of EU law. We aim at delivering high-quality legal analysis, in a style that is typical of legal blogs: short, informal, and at times opinionated. It is fully open-access and non-profit, with the goal of informing the EU law community on the latest developments in EU law by offering academic quality and peer-reviewed analysis.

The European Law Blog is funded by the University of Amsterdam’s Amsterdam Centre for European Law and Governance (ACELG), the University of Liège, and Université de Fribourg. In 2023, the Blog received funding from the University of Amsterdam’s Diamond Open Access Fund.

The European Law Blog is incorporated under Dutch law as a non-profit foundation (Stichting European Law Blog KvK-nummer 91965438).

The ISSN number of the European Law Blog is 2950-1970.